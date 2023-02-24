Trading Systems

EPS intrinsic parameter setting

24 February 2023, 10:31
Trinh Minh Tung
Trinh Minh Tung
0
204

1/ Basic terms about candles:



Range (Candle Range ) : 

- Calculation formula: Range = High price - Low price


- Meaning: is the largest fluctuation in the period of 1 candle => Shows the moment of price push of the dominant side.


Body  (candle body): 

- Calculation formula: Body = distance from Open price to Close Price


- Meaning: is the range of fluctuations between the closing and opening prices in a candle => Shows the dominance of the dominant side


Wick   ( attack beard of the candle ):

- Calculation formula: Wick = the distance from the farthest attack price to the closing price


- Meaning: Shows the resistance level of the defenders (small candlesticks show that the defenders have little resistance in this price area, the winning side has a high probability of continuing)


Wick ject ( the candle's rejection tail ):

- Calculation formula: Wickject = distance from the farthest rejection to the opening price of the candle


- Meaning: Shows how much damage the losing side takes before the winner dominates (usually the base setup of Pinbar candles)


2/ Setup Engulfing:



bodyEbar1 : (the ratio of the Engulfing candle's body compared to the previous body)

- Calculation formula: bodyEbar1 = Engulfing candle body / forward candle body


- Meaning : Engulfing candle's overwhelming level


rangeE : ( ratio of Engulfing's range  to the range of the previous candle)

- Calculation formula: rangeE = range Engulfing / range of previous candles.


- Meaning: Engulfing's torque level .


volumeE : (ratio of Engulfing's volume compared to the previous candle's volume )

- Calculation formula: volume E = volume Engulfing / previous volume .


- Meaning: Shows the overwhelming level of the number of transactions compared to the previous candle (high ratio means real trades, real prices, avoid shark traps).


bodyEwick E: (ratio of Engulfing body to Engulfing beard )

- Calculation formula: body E wickE = body Engulfing / beard Engulfing 


- Meaning: A high ratio represents the overwhelming force of the winner (shown in the body) and the weak resistance of the losing side (shown in the wick).


3/ Setup Pinbar :


range P : (ratio of Pinbar 's range relative to the previous candle's  range )

- Calculation formula: range P = range Pinbar   / range of previous candles.


- Meaning: Pinbar 's torque level .


volume P : (ratio of Pinbar 's volume compared to the previous candle's volume)

- Calculation formula: volume P = Pinbar volume   / previous candle volume.


- Meaning: Shows the overwhelming level of the number of transactions compared to the previous candle (high ratio means real trades, real prices, avoid shark traps).


body P wick P : ( Ratio of Pinbar body to Pinbar beard )

- Formula: body P wick P = body Pinbar   / beard Pinbar


- Meaning: A high ratio represents the overwhelming force of the winner (shown in the body) and the weak resistance of the losing side (shown in the wick).


wickjectP : (% of Pinbar candle tail compared to Pinbar range )

- Calculation formula: wickjectP =  Pinbar candle tail   / Pinbar candle range *100%


- Meaning : review Wickject (rejection tail of the candle)


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