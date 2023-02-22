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FTMO Copier short Manual
Open Master Account, to copy from it to a Slave Account -->
Turn on AUTO trading button -->
Download the Master Tool https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94454
Allow DLL imports
Master -->
Open your Slave Account for copying
Download the Slave EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94399
Allow DLL imports
Define:
Protector parameter
Login - the number of the Master Account, must use on the same PC, VPS
Set Comment - if you would like to change the Comment
Copy Delay - will wait XX seconds to open close deal on the Copier
Lots - if you would like to use fixed Lots, else 0
Balance Koef - Balance coefficient=1, 1 lots on 10,000 account --> will open 0.1 lots on 1,000 account
Slave -->