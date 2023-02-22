FTMO Copier short Manual

Open Master Account, to copy from it to a Slave Account -->

Turn on AUTO trading button -->

Download the Master Tool https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94454

Allow DLL imports

Master -->

Open your Slave Account for copying

Download the Slave EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94399

Allow DLL imports

Define:

Protector parameter

Login - the number of the Master Account, must use on the same PC, VPS

Set Comment - if you would like to change the Comment

Copy Delay - will wait XX seconds to open close deal on the Copier

Lots - if you would like to use fixed Lots, else 0

Balance Koef - Balance coefficient=1, 1 lots on 10,000 account --> will open 0.1 lots on 1,000 account

Slave -->







