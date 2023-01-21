ATcl - tcl/tk for mql5

After 5 years of development, I am pleased to present ATcl to your attention. This version includes tcl/tk with extensions, several useful demos and tools
Use all the scripting capabilities in your trading applications. Make a modern GUI, use the network, multithread, office integration, any database.
see more features at http://atcl.unaux.com/features/
ATcl distrubution includes :
* tcl/tk with additional libraries (batteries included)
* expert TradePanel - prototype for your trading panels
* service ATcl_Watch - watch trading in separate system window
* indicator WebSockBinance - shows WebSocket appication
* indicator MqlFreelance - demo for async.http requests and page parsing
ask me for more samples !
For install your may use single installer : https://uploadfiles.in/3nf or http://www.filefactory.com/file/6zj49q87vhkk/atclsetup.exe
project download page : http://atcl.unaux.com/download/
or follow project instruction at https://chiselapp.com/user/nektomk/repository/atcl-lib/index
More samples and info in following publications, subscribe to this blog or ATcl channel