ATcl - tcl/tk for mql5

After 5 years of development, I am pleased to present ATcl to your attention. This version includes tcl/tk with extensions, several useful demos and tools

Use all the scripting capabilities in your trading applications. Make a modern GUI, use the network, multithread, office integration, any database.

see more features at http://atcl.unaux.com/features/

ATcl distrubution includes :

* tcl/tk with additional libraries (batteries included)

* expert TradePanel - prototype for your trading panels

* service ATcl_Watch - watch trading in separate system window

* indicator WebSockBinance - shows WebSocket appication

* indicator MqlFreelance - demo for async.http requests and page parsing

ask me for more samples !





For install your may use single installer : https://uploadfiles.in/3nf or http://www.filefactory.com/file/6zj49q87vhkk/atclsetup.exe project download page : http://atcl.unaux.com/download/

or follow project instruction at https://chiselapp.com/user/nektomk/repository/atcl-lib/index

More samples and info in following publications, subscribe to this blog or ATcl channel



