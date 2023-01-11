EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Could Climb Further Higher

EUR/USD is eyeing an upside break above the 1.0750 resistance zone. EUR/JPY is rising and might climb further higher above the 142.50 resistance.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY

· The Euro started a fresh increase above the 1.0650 resistance zone.

· There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near 1.0745 on the hourly chart.

· EUR/JPY started a strong increase and settled above the 142.00 support zone.

· There is a major bullish trend line forming with support at 141.20 on the hourly chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro formed a base above the 1.0500 zone and started a decent increase against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair was able to clear the 1.0550 and 1.0580 resistance levels.

There was a clear move above the 1.0650 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair even climbed above 1.0700 and traded as high as 1.0760 on FXOpen. Recently, there was a downside correction below the 1.0750 support zone...More info: blog FXOpen











