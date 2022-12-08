Overview of FXOpen's Best-performing PAMM Accounts of November 2022

By the beginning of winter, the situation in the financial markets and political arenas has not changed much. Passions have also run high in the cryptocurrency market, nevertheless, traders do not give up trying to make money on their PAMM accounts, and investors are trying to choose the most cautious providers to increase their savings.

With the help of FXOpen's PAMM account service, it is possible to filter PAMM accounts and choose the most stable ones and join their offer. At the beginning of December, we bring to your attention the most persistent and profitable providers for investment.

As of December 1, 2022, 134 active accounts have been opened at FXOpen and 1,837,109.00 USD of subscribers’ funds have been invested, according to Investflow monitoring statistics.

FXOpen’s TOP-10 November 2022 PAMM Accounts

This is one of the long-lived accounts on the FXOpen site. Trading has been conducted since March 2014. Thanks to a well-defined strategy, year after year, the provider brings profit to their investors.

Despite the fact that 2 weeks in November were not successful, the month was closed with a positive result of +2.67%. As always, they trade one currency pair NZDCAD. At the beginning of December, all trading transactions were closed, and at the time of writing the review, trading is already underway and there is a slight drawdown. One can join this manager for 1000 USD or more...More info: blog FXOpen











