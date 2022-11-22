DooZER: Your favorite EA now is subscription-based!

After talking to a couple of customers, we've decided to change the price structure to subscription-based since we understand that ForEx is a volatile market and some people, understandably, don't wanna make a "final" purchase. So there you go, you have now a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly subs to DooZER. We've got rid of the option to purchase DooZER for good, but if you feel like you want it, please let us know, and we'll include it again. Thanks for your continuous support and happy trading!







