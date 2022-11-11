Overview of FXOpen's Best-performing PAMM Accounts of October 2022

Despite the financial, political, and energy crises in the world, traders are not giving up trying to make money on their accounts, and investors are trying very carefully to increase their savings. FXOpen's PAMM account service offers a rating of providers, among which one can choose a stable PAMM trader account and receive income. In the last autumn month, we bring to your attention the most promising and profitable investment accounts.

As of November 1, 2022, 132 live accounts have been opened on the FXOpen platform, and $1’797’069.00 of subscribers’ funds have been invested, according to Investflow monitoring statistics.

FXOpen’s TOP-10 October 2022 PAMM Accounts

Pandorum has been trading on the FXOpen platform since June 2020. The manager trades confidently and with moderate risks. The maximum drawdown for the entire time of the account is 28.52%. Since the beginning of 2022, the trader has been able to earn over 110% profit. In October, the account brings 7.43%, with a maximum drawdown of 0.4% and a deposit load of 4.99%. By November, all trades were closed and there is no floating drawdown. Trader's favorite trading pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD and AUDNZD. An investor can join the account with an amount of 1 USD. Earnings of the investor is 65% of the amount of profit. There is no penalty for early exit..More info: blog FXOpen











