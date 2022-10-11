GBP/USD: likely to resume decline

Today (at 15:30, 16:00, 18:00, 18:35 GMT) speeches by representatives of the leadership of the Fed and the Bank of England, including its head Andrew Bailey, are scheduled. And since there are no other important events scheduled in today's economic calendar, an increase in volatility in the GBP/USD should be expected during these periods of time.

As for the GBP/USD pair, the breakdown of today's low of 1.0997 may be a signal to build up short positions.

In an alternative scenario, a breakdown of the resistance level of 1.1149 may provoke a further corrective growth of the GBP/USD, up to the resistance levels of 1.1355, 1.1480. Further growth looks unlikely so far, while the US dollar is in the zone of highs of the last 20 years. In general, the downward dynamics of the GBP/USD remains, making short positions preferable.

Support levels: 1.0997, 1.0900, 1.0800, 1.0700, 1.0600, 1.0500, 1.0400, 1.0353

Resistance levels: 1.1100, 1.1149, 1.1355, 1.1480, 1.1500





see details -> https://www.instaforex.com/ru/forex_analysis/323984/?x=PKEZZ

signals -> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/edayprofit

see also “Technical analysis and trading recommendations” -> https://t.me/fxrealtrading



