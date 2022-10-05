Dow Jones, forecast 30.09.2022.

Fractal structure, time frame 1 Week.

Taking into account the fractal structure of the Dow Jones index chart that was formed on September 30, 2022, built with a time frame of 1 week, it can be assumed that a fractal has formed in the fractal structure, indicated in bright pink, which is the 1st segment of a fractal of a higher order, which is indicated on graphics in olive color.

In this case, the upcoming dynamics of the Dow Jones index values will take place in an uptrend as part of the formation of the 2nd segment of the olive fractal, after which the downtrend will continue towards the 18,000 points mark.

The olive fractal formed in this way will be the 3rd segment of the higher order fractal, which is marked in red, and which will form the 1st segment of the even higher order fractal, marked in blue.



