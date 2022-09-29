Metatrader 4 Templates Free To Download And Use

Do you want to use some of the chart templates that you see in my screenshots? Feel free to download any of them - they're attached to this article. Maybe you can use them as inspiration, too! Enjoy!

BF2042 : Inspired on the colors of the "Battlefield 2042" videogame.

: Inspired on the colors of the "Battlefield 2042" videogame. BF2042 Outline : An outline version of the above template. Easier on the eyes.

: An outline version of the above template. Easier on the eyes. Bitprint : This one is inspired on the colors of the Bitcoin. Fun to use.

: This one is inspired on the colors of the Bitcoin. Fun to use. Blackprint : A very elegant black & white template. No more colors.

: A very elegant black & white template. No more colors. Blueprint : My personal favorite. A dark blue background with snow-white foreground.

: My personal favorite. A dark blue background with snow-white foreground. cTrader : Inspired on the colors of the cTrader trading platform.

: Inspired on the colors of the cTrader trading platform. cTrader Outline : An outline-only version of the previous template.

: An outline-only version of the previous template. Kingfisher : A bright orange and aqua template. Why the name? Because of the bird!

: A bright orange and aqua template. Why the name? Because of the bird! K ingfisher Outline : A very nice outline version of the Kingfisher template.

: A very nice outline version of the Kingfisher template. Pinkblue : Soft pastel tones for your trading.

: Soft pastel tones for your trading. Pinkblue Outline : An even softer version of a soft template.

: An even softer version of a soft template. Whiteprint: If you prefer light background, this one's the negative of the Blackprint template.



