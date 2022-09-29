Metatrader 4 Templates Free To Download And Use
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Metatrader 4 Templates Free To Download And Use

29 September 2022, 20:53
Carlos Moreno Gonzalez
Carlos Moreno Gonzalez
0
8 991

Do you want to use some of the chart templates that you see in my screenshots? Feel free to download any of them - they're attached to this article. Maybe you can use them as inspiration, too! Enjoy!

  • BF2042: Inspired on the colors of the "Battlefield 2042" videogame.
  • BF2042 Outline: An outline version of the above template. Easier on the eyes.
  • Bitprint: This one is inspired on the colors of the Bitcoin. Fun to use.
  • Blackprint: A very elegant black & white template. No more colors.
  • Blueprint: My personal favorite. A dark blue background with snow-white foreground.
  • cTrader: Inspired on the colors of the cTrader trading platform.
  • cTrader Outline: An outline-only version of the previous template.
  • Kingfisher: A bright orange and aqua template. Why the name? Because of the bird!
  • Kingfisher Outline: A very nice outline version of the Kingfisher template.
  • Pinkblue: Soft pastel tones for your trading.
  • Pinkblue Outline: An even softer version of a soft template.
  • Whiteprint: If you prefer light background, this one's the negative of the Blackprint template.

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