Metatrader 4 Templates Free To Download And Use

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Do you want to use some of the chart templates that you see in my screenshots? Feel free to download any of them - they're attached to this article. Maybe you can use them as inspiration, too! Enjoy!
- BF2042: Inspired on the colors of the "Battlefield 2042" videogame.
- BF2042 Outline: An outline version of the above template. Easier on the eyes.
- Bitprint: This one is inspired on the colors of the Bitcoin. Fun to use.
- Blackprint: A very elegant black & white template. No more colors.
- Blueprint: My personal favorite. A dark blue background with snow-white foreground.
- cTrader: Inspired on the colors of the cTrader trading platform.
- cTrader Outline: An outline-only version of the previous template.
- Kingfisher: A bright orange and aqua template. Why the name? Because of the bird!
- Kingfisher Outline: A very nice outline version of the Kingfisher template.
- Pinkblue: Soft pastel tones for your trading.
- Pinkblue Outline: An even softer version of a soft template.
- Whiteprint: If you prefer light background, this one's the negative of the Blackprint template.
Files:
zz_BF2042.tpl.zip 1 kb
zz_Bitprint.tpl.zip 1 kb
zz_Blueprint.tpl.zip 1 kb
zz_cTrader.tpl.zip 1 kb
zz_PinkBlue.tpl.zip 1 kb