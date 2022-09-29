All Blogs / Trading Ideas All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Ideas AMD 29 September 2022, 01:12 Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 0 116 #AMD Last time we were this oversold was in January. We then had a 25%+ move in under two weeks. Just sayin. To add comments, please log in or register The Physics of XAU/USD Price Movement Trading Systems 12 0 Overbought is not always 70, matching RSI thresholds to the market regime Trading Systems 14 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 10 0 1 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 18 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 Testing in visual mode Other 18 0 1 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 21 0 The Data Pipeline Behind Reliable MT5 AI Models Trading Ideas 23 0 1 Stock Market News - Bond Market - Currencies Markets: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Market News 20 0 718 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 101 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB