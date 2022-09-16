Gold Price and Crude Oil Price At Risk of More Losses

Gold price started a fresh decline below the $1,685 support zone. Crude oil price is also struggling and remains at a risk of more losses.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil

· Gold price started a fresh decline after it failed to stay above $1,700 against the US Dollar.

· There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,675 on the hourly chart of gold.

· Crude oil price also started a steady decline from the $90.00 zone.

· There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $87.50 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price attempted to gain pace above the $1,735 level against the US Dollar. However, the price failed to stay above $1,720 and started a fresh decline.

There was a clear move below the $1,700 support zone and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price declined below the $1,675 level to move into a bearish zone. The decline gained pace below the $1,670 level...More info: blog FXOpen











