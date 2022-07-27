Divergence is one of the most powerful ways to trade price action

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Divergence, the most powerful way to trade price action because it is a LEADING indicator, detecting when buyers and sellers are entering the markets. My Divergence Detector is used on a daily basis with my trading community.
The AlgoKing Divergence Detector is an RSI and Stochastics Indicator with Divergence Detection.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84539/
Features
- Hidden Divergence for trend continuation.
- Standard or Normal Divergence for trend reversal.
- Screen Alerts.
- MetaQuotes Notifications.
- Email Notifications.
- RSI Indicator built in.
- Stochastics Indicator built in.
Types of Divergences
- Hidden Bullish Divergence - Hidden bullish divergence happens when the following two factors align … First, the indicator makes lower lows. Second, the price chart makes higher highs. This can mean the price action will soon reverse to the downside.
- Hidden Bearish Divergence - Hidden bearish divergence happens when the indicator makes higher highs and the price chart makes lower highs. This can mean the price action will soon reverse to the upside.
- Regular Bullish Divergence - Regular bullish divergence happens when the indicator makes higher lows and the price chart makes lower lows. This can mean the price action will soon trend upward.
- Regular Bearish Divergence - With regular bearish divergence, the indicator makes lower highs and the price chart makes higher highs. This can indicate the price action will soon trend down