Divergence is one of the most powerful ways to trade price action
Trading Strategies

Divergence is one of the most powerful ways to trade price action

27 July 2022, 04:48
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Leon Clifton Gaines
0
358

Divergence, the most powerful way to trade price action because it is a LEADING indicator, detecting when buyers and sellers are entering the markets.  My Divergence Detector is used on a daily basis with my trading community.

The AlgoKing Divergence Detector is an RSI and Stochastics Indicator with Divergence Detection.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84539/

Features

  • Hidden Divergence for trend continuation.
  • Standard or Normal Divergence for trend reversal.
  • Screen Alerts.
  • MetaQuotes Notifications.
  • Email Notifications.
  • RSI Indicator built in.
  • Stochastics Indicator built in.

Types of Divergences

  • Hidden Bullish Divergence - Hidden bullish divergence happens when the following two factors align … First, the indicator makes lower lows. Second, the price chart makes higher highs. This can mean the price action will soon reverse to the downside. 
  • Hidden Bearish Divergence - Hidden bearish divergence happens when the indicator makes higher highs and the price chart makes lower highs. This can mean the price action will soon reverse to the upside. 
  • Regular Bullish Divergence - Regular bullish divergence happens when the indicator makes higher lows and the price chart makes lower lows. This can mean the price action will soon trend upward. 
  • Regular Bearish Divergence - With regular bearish divergence, the indicator makes lower highs and the price chart makes higher highs. This can indicate the price action will soon trend down