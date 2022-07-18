Real trading examples with Imporant levels analysis

Real trading examples with Important levels analysis
Pullback / Breakout Zones analysis
Intraday Pivots Analysis and examples
Example : EURJPY, H1 timefame
Swing Pivots Analysis and examples
Example : EURJPY, H4 timefame
HH-LL Screener
Example :The Price action screener help traders to find :
- Broken Highs
- Broken Lows
- New Higher High Pattern ( H-H )
- New Lower Low Pattern ( L-L )
Please if you have any questions, feel free to post a comment or sending me a PM.
Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.