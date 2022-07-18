Analytics & Forecasts

Real trading examples with Imporant levels analysis

18 July 2022, 17:33
STE S.S.COMPANY
Sayadi Achraf
4
999

Real trading examples with Important levels analysis


Pullback / Breakout Zones analysis

Example 1


example 2


Example 3

Intraday Pivots Analysis and examples

Example : EURJPY, H1 timefame


Example 4

Swing Pivots Analysis and examples


Example : EURJPY, H4 timefame



 


HH-LL Screener

Example :

The Price action screener help traders to find :  
  • Broken Highs 
  • Broken Lows
  • New Higher High Pattern ( H-H )
  • New Lower Low Pattern ( L-L ) 




Please if you have any questions, feel free to post a comment or sending me a PM.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.