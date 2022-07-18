Real trading examples with Imporant levels analysis

dcau93 #

Hi Sayadi Achref I am interested with Support Resistance screnner for Pullback and Support resistances and pivot is it possible to load 3 times on the same chart ? thanks a lot for your response dan0593-forex@yahoo.com Warmly Daniel

Hi sir,





Thank you for your comment and for choosing our indicators.





It’s recommended that you don’t load the indicator multiples times in the chart sir.





You can attach in multiples chart or every time, you can change the features that you need to use pivot points or support and resistance or pullback zones.









The indicator is very interesting and it’s offering a multiples tools inside of one indicator sir.









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Please if you have any questions feel free to contact me.









Best regards.

Sayadi Ashref.



