SUPERBOT GUIDE (2.58 VERSION)
Trading Systems

SUPERBOT GUIDE (2.58 VERSION)

31 May 2022, 09:54
Vladimir Chamin
Vladimir Chamin
0
399

Description of superbot parameters.

Block #1: Settings

Parameter Description
Comment Text note that is duplicated in each transaction
magic number Numerical label with which the robot marks its trades
Description formation If true, a text description of the strategy is generated during a single test. Works only in the paid version.
Analysis time Temporary restrictions on the work of the robot. In the example, "10:15,23:00,19:00", 10:15 is the start time, 23:00 is the end time, 19:00 is an ignored time (multiple entries can be separated by commas).
CAGR parameters CAGR - compound annual growth rate (average annual return taking into account reinvestment). Used when optimizing based on a custom criterion.   In the example " 50,25,8,200,1000 " 50 - yield in %, 25 - maximum drawdown in %, 8 - number of years, 200 - minimum number of trades, 1000 - maximum number of trades
Order type market   - market,   stop   - stop order,   limit   - limit order
Type of distance to a pending order fixed   - a pending order is placed at a fixed distance in points,   ATR   - distance is calculated as a fraction of the ATR(14) value on the daily timeframe
Distance/ATR multiplier Distance in points to a pending order or share of ATR(14) on a daily timeframe
Order lifetime, bars The lifetime of a pending order in bars. After the appearance of the bar corresponding to the account, the order is deleted if it did not work
Names of telegram channels In the first place, the name of the technical channel is indicated (it receives information about the triggering of stop trades, updating the account maximum, and when the profit factor of individual strategies decreases), the second one indicates the name of the signal channel (information about transactions will be sent to it)
Token The telegram bot token is indicated

Block #2: Strategy

Parameter
 Description
O1) Signal structure for entry The price or indicator is selected, which will form a channel for generating a trading signal
O2)   Entry signal type trend   - trendy (during the breakdown, we trade in the direction of the breakdown),   reverse   - reverse (we trade against the breakdown),   back reverse   - reverse reverse (we trade in the direction of return inside the channel),   Pullback   - trade against the return inside the channel,   Shot   - trade against the prick of the shadow of the level candle
O3)   Take profit The size of the take profit in fractions of the stop loss. If x - not used, Partial 3/1, Partial 2/1 - partial closure
O4)   Stop loss Stoploss size in points if type is selected   Fixed or Trailing
O5)   Stop loss type Fixed - fixed in points, Trailing - trailing in points, ATR Fixed - fixed based on daily ATR(14), ATR Trailing - trailing based on daily ATR(14), SAR Trailing - trailing based on Parabolic SAR
O6)   Temporary type EOD - intraday strategy, EOW - intra-week strategy, X - strategy is not limited in time
C1) Number of bars to exit Trade lifetime in bars. If 0, then not active
C2) Signal structure for output Selecting a signal for closing a deal and deleting pending orders

Block #3: Filters

Parameter
 Description
1) Filter #1
2) Filter #2
3) Filter #3		 Selecting a filter from the list
4) Day of the week
 [v][v][v][v][v] - 5 days of the week. If [V] - day selected, X - not selected
5) Day Management If [v]   - trade only on selected days, if X - do not trade on selected days
6) Trading session [v][v][v]   - the robot session is divided into 3 parts. For example   [v]XX - the robot opens a deal in the first third of the session
7) Breakout Activity
 Break   - trade only breakout,   Break+   - torugem and breakout and position relative to the level (works for trend and reverse signals)
8) Direction of trade long/short   - both purchases and sales, Long   - shopping only   short   - sales only
9) Second time frame Additional time frame for technical indicators of the strategy

Block #4: Parameters

Parameter
 Description
O1) Period Period in bars for indicators that generate a signal to open a position
O2) Channel width Channel width for ATR based channels + this is the standard deviation for Bollinger Bands + this is the price difference in % for the Momentum signal
A3) Number of days for Momentum Number of days to generate a signal based on   momentum
O4) Oscillator overbought level Overbought level for WPR, CCI, RSI indicators to open a position
O5) Step Parabolic Parabolic step for signal generation and stop loss
O6) Maximum Parabolic Maximum Parabolic   for signal generation and for stop loss
O7) Multiplier for ATR SL Stop loss multiplier based on daily ATR(14)
C1) Period Period in bars for indicators that generate a signal to close a position
C2) Channel width Standard Deviation of Bollinger Bands to close a position
C3) Oscillator Overbought Level Overbought level for WPR, CCI, RSI indicators to close a position
F1) ADX level ADX filter level
F2) ADX period ADX filter period
F3) MA Period Period for SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, TEMA, DEMA, FAMA filters
F4) Multiplier for Volume Multiplier for the Volume filter. For example, if 2 is specified, then the volume on the candle on which there was a breakdown should be 2 times larger than on the previous one.
F5) Filter period based on BB Period for filters BB flat, BB trend
F6) Filter rejection based on BB Filter deflection   BB flat, BB trend
F7) Second Asset If you specify the name of an additional asset, then the filters will analyze the data not of the main asset, but of the secondary one.

Block #5: Money Management

Parameter
 Description
1) Type of money management lot   - the robot trades with a fixed volume,   risk   - volume is calculated based on risk in %
2) Number of lots or % risk Volume value in lots or % risk
3) Share of capital, % The share of capital that the robot can use. For example, if 50 is specified, then with a capital of 100,000 rubles, the robot will use only 50% * 100,000 = 50,000 rubles for risk-based volume calculation
4) Dynamic money management If a   X   - not used,   Filters   - to calculate the position volume, filters are used based on indicators and price patterns,   DOW   -   the DOW filter (days of the week) is used to calculate the position volume
5) DUK multiplier How many times the volume increases if the filter confirms the trading signal
C1) Compression mode test   - automatic volume calculation (for testing),   Real   - for manual control (for real account)
C2) Compression timing Weekly   - weekly scale (volume is restored at the beginning of the week),   Monthly   -   monthly scale (volume is restored at the beginning of the month), Unlimited   -   unlimited (volume does not regenerate on its own)
C3) Drawdown compression size, % Drawdown target value in percent
C4) Current capital maximum The size of the current maximum account for manual control in the mode   Real

Block #6: Testing

Parameter
 Description
Use forward analysis? true   - turn on test mode,   false   - disable
Sample window size IS window size (In sample)
Window size outside the data sample OOS window size (out of sample)
Write parameters to test file? If true, then the parameters that were received during reoptimization will be added to the report file
Single test result Specifies the result of a single test in the tester to compare the result after the test with the original result

Block #7: Strategy Management


Parameter Description
1) Stop level The amount of capital below which trading stops
2) Control mode When "Test" the calculation of the profit factor is not carried out (for testing), Real - is carried out (for real trading)
3) Profit calculation method in money   - trailing profit is calculated in money,   in pips   - in points
4) Depth of analysis in working days Depth of account history analysis for calculating the moving profit factor in working days
5) Start date The date from which the analysis of the trading history will start. Necessary when changing strategy
6) Deal selection method symbol   - by instrument name, Magic number   - by magic number
7) Profit factor level The level of the profit factor, when crossing from top to bottom, a signal will be given about the need to replace or re-optimize the strategy
8) Symbol name length The length of the name of the trading symbol (for the futures market) for the robot to monitor futures of the same underlying asset with different expiration dates
9) Calculation frequency On every bar   - the moving profit factor will be calculated on each bar, On friday - only on Fridays     at the set time (see below)   ,   On every day   - every day at the set time (see below)
10) Notice time Time (server) at which the moving profit factor of the strategy will be calculated