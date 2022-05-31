SUPERBOT GUIDE (2.58 VERSION)

Comment Text note that is duplicated in each transaction



magic number Numerical label with which the robot marks its trades



Description formation If true, a text description of the strategy is generated during a single test. Works only in the paid version.



Analysis time Temporary restrictions on the work of the robot. In the example, "10:15,23:00,19:00", 10:15 is the start time, 23:00 is the end time, 19:00 is an ignored time (multiple entries can be separated by commas).



CAGR parameters CAGR - compound annual growth rate (average annual return taking into account reinvestment). Used when optimizing based on a custom criterion. In the example " 50,25,8,200,1000 " 50 - yield in %, 25 - maximum drawdown in %, 8 - number of years, 200 - minimum number of trades, 1000 - maximum number of trades





Order type market - market, stop - stop order, limit - limit order





Type of distance to a pending order fixed - a pending order is placed at a fixed distance in points, ATR - distance is calculated as a fraction of the ATR(14) value on the daily timeframe





Distance/ATR multiplier Distance in points to a pending order or share of ATR(14) on a daily timeframe





Order lifetime, bars The lifetime of a pending order in bars. After the appearance of the bar corresponding to the account, the order is deleted if it did not work



Names of telegram channels In the first place, the name of the technical channel is indicated (it receives information about the triggering of stop trades, updating the account maximum, and when the profit factor of individual strategies decreases), the second one indicates the name of the signal channel (information about transactions will be sent to it)

