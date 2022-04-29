Gold Harmonic FAQ





Gold Harmonic Frequently Asked Questions











MT4: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80788

MT5: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80802





In this file, I have collected the common questions that expert buyers ask through the “MQL5.com” site.





What are the ways to buy “ Gold Harmonic ”?



The only way to buy “Gold Harmonic” is MQL5.com









What are our ways of communicating with you?



MQL5.com site









How long have you been using this expert?



Since the beginning of 2021.12, I have included this expert in the real account. Due to the low risk, I ran it immediately after the build was completed.









What broker do you use?



Alpari , ICMarkets









What is the best broker?



I do not mean a specific broker. All brokers are good. But it is better to use big and famous brokers.









Are you using MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5?



MetaTrader 4









In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?



All calculations are based on points.









From what brokers was the data used to build this expert taken?



Alpari

ICMarket

RoboForex

DukasCopy

FxCM

FxOpen

EasyForex

LiteForex

ForexTer

TickMill

Exness











Why doesn't Expert Trade?



1- The amount of spreads in your broker may be more than the amount of spreads in the settings.

so increase the amount of spreads in the settings.





2- The amount of leverage or your capital may be very small.

It is better to run an expert with a leverage of 40 and above and a capital of more than $ 100.





3- The expert may not have a signal at all.

So it is better to check the back test as well.

If it does not trade in the back test, then there is no signal and the expert is running correctly.





4. Experts may not be allowed to trade.

First in the settings, let the expert trade.





5- It may be due to your settings.

For example, it does not trade because of the allow long trades.





6- It may be due to the Delays in your VPS.

If the Delays value is high, the expert may not trade.













How many Points are the profit and loss limits?



Profit and loss limits are different in each trades









Minimum capital ?





100$









What is the average number of trades of this expert per month?







This expert, on average, does 60 trades per month





Best settings ?







Default settings









Are you updating Expert ?







Yes, we update the expert every month or two









Are the updates of this expert free ?







Yes all updates are free (for buyers)









What do the updates include?







Update patterns, add settings, fix problems and bugs









What is the reason for the difference in trades (buy & sell) in different accounts?







1- Due to the use of different brokers:

Note that this expert uses very accurate data

Because the patterns are very, very different and there are so many of them

So if there is a difference between the data, the expert will make different decisions

So if the brokers are different, the data is also different and the type of trading may be different

But after several months of testing, I realized that eventually, after several months, the overall results may be similar





2- Due to use in different accounts:

Maybe you use the same broker, but with different accounts

As you know, some brokers have different accounts

For example, pro, ECN, Standard and raw and ...

These accounts have different data. So as described above, trades may be different





3- Due to the difference in the number of decimal places

As you know, in the gold symbol, some brokers have two decimal places

Some 3 digits

And some 1 digits

This difference in data accuracy makes a difference in expert decisions

But the difference should be small





4- Some other reasons that are not yet clear

You can tell me if you find a reason

Thanks





In every update, I try to reduce this difference









Why does an expert close an order sooner?







Due to spreads

The higher your spread, the sooner the expert closes the trade

So try to use a broker that has less spreads

We have a lot of spreads in the gold symbol, in some brokers

For example, 200 points

Do not use these accounts at all

The number of trades is high

Trades are short

So try to use a broker with less spreads









Why does Expert only do one type of trade (buy or sell)?



Because of the settings You should check the two settings 1- MetaTrader settings:

2- Expert Settings:





Let me know if your problem persists after reviewing these settings









Why do some trades close immediately?







The main reason: low capital

Due to the small capital (for example, $ 100 to $ 200) in the gold symbol, the expert recognizes your high risk. ( Because gold fluctuates a lot) So to save your capital, it closes trades immediately.

Solution: The simplest solution: increase capital

If you are afraid of raising capital, try a demo account





Method 2: In the new versions (version 3 and newer) I try to put a few filters to solve the problem of those who have low capital

Thanks for your cooperation









Why are the trends from 2015 to 2022 different from 2000 to 2015?







This expert uses the pattern (harmonic patterns, candlesticks, etc.)

We tried to use new patterns

Because, the old patterns are becoming obsolete

We used the patterns from 2015 to 2022

If we use the old patterns, the win rate decreases

Because of this, the results before 2015 are very different









What are the best times for the expert to work? (How to adjust the time settings?)





The best times are when the market fluctuates a lot. When the market fluctuates slightly, the spread rate increases and the patterns are less effective and the market is not technical.

So it's better to set a time when European and American markets are open.

This time is based on the time of your broker.

For example, for Alpari broker, the best setting is 8 to 20 o'clock (approximately)

You can find these settings for your broker.











