All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts BTC Daily - Support and resistances - 5 feb 2022 6 February 2022, 03:30 Jose Miguel Zuniga Sandoval 0 54 BTC Daily - Support and resistances - 5 feb 2022 To add comments, please log in or register Overbought is not always 70, matching RSI thresholds to the market regime Trading Systems 10 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 1 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 16 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Testing in visual mode Other 18 0 1 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 21 0 The Data Pipeline Behind Reliable MT5 AI Models Trading Ideas 23 0 1 Stock Market News - Bond Market - Currencies Markets: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Market News 20 0 Trading Day: Tech, tariffs & Treasuries: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Weekly Trends 19 0 710 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 99 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB