FXOpen’s 2021 ForexCup Trading Championship Results, FTC 2022 Announced

After a successful almost year-long run, the ForexCup Trading Championship came to a close on December 31, 2021. Out of nearly 30 very geographically diverse competing accounts, five demonstrated especially remarkable results, with the first-place winner receiving a gain of over 1091%, and claiming his $50,000 prize together with a commemorative crystal trophy.

Here are the final top-5 standings of the FTC 2021, coming from all over the world:

Emirhan Gören: 1091.15% (winner of $50,000 and a crystal trophy) Prieur Du Plessis: 185.37% (received a commemorative crystal trophy) Eduardo Soares Bogosian: 61.74% (received a commemorative crystal trophy) Toivo Valtteri Melkko: 49.24% Julio Martins Leitao: 21.88%

The competition is judged based on the percentage gain made by traders thanks to decisions and returns of each individual trader rather than on the amount deposited.

As he accepted his prize, Mr Gören commented on his experience in the FTC 2021:

“It's an indescribable feeling. I'm very proud of myself and the strategies I've chosen, and I'm also grateful to all my fellow traders who participated in the championship. And of course, I am grateful to ForexCup for organizing this event, and to FXOpen for providing full support and the best conditions a trader can meet among brokerages.”

FXOpen are delighted to announce FTC 2022.

Registration for the new contest is now open. The three previous year winners, Mr Gören, Mr Du Plessis, and Mr Bogosian, have already entered the new FTC, along with about a dozen new participants. ...More info: FXOpen











