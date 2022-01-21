XAUUSD 13,965 PIP IN JANUARY 2022
Analytics & Forecasts

XAUUSD 13,965 PIP IN JANUARY 2022

21 January 2022, 23:55
Joao Marcilio
Joao Marcilio
0
203


Hello, today I am writing to show you how impressed I am with the results of the Qv2 Trend indicator on XAUUSD


During the month of January 2022 I have used it in some trades and in just two trades I won 4843 pips


This indicator:


MetaTrader4 Click Here

MetaTrader5 Click Here


Frame 01


So I decided to continue trading with Qv2 Trend, the results were amazing, in the next four trades I won 5040 pips.


Frame 02


I decided to continue operating and continued to earn 4082 pips, in the month of January I already won 13,965 pips,


Frame 3


I recommend you download the Qv2 Trend indicator you will be surprised.


This indicator:


MetaTrader4 Click Here

MetaTrader5 Click Here

IMPORTANT: CAN BE USED IN ANY PAIR


#XAUUSD #XAUUSD #TREND #INDICATOR #EURUSD #EURGBP #GBPUSD