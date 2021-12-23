ETHUSD and LTCUSD Technical Analysis – 23rd DEC, 2021

ETHUSD: Head and Shoulders Pattern Below $4,000

Ethereum was unable to sustain its bullish momentum and started its decline below the $4,000 handle in the Asian trading session today.

ETHUSD touched an intraday low of $3,894; the selling pressure continues in the European trading session. We can clearly see a head-and-shoulders pattern below the $4,000 handle which signifies that the prices will break out into a bearish downtrend.

ETH is now trading just below its pivot level of $3,926 and is moving in a bearish descending channel. The price of ETHUSD is about to break its classic support level of $3,890 and its Fibonacci support level of $3,903, after which the path towards $3,800 will get cleared.

All the major technical indicators are giving a STRONG SELL signal.

ETH is now trading below both its 100 hourly and 200 hourly simple moving averages.

Ethereum trend reversal is seen below the $4,000 mark

Short-term range appears to be bearish for ETHUSD

All the moving averages are giving a STRONG SELL signal

The average true range is indicating LESSER market volatility

Ether Bearish Trend Below $4,000 Confirmed... ..More info: blog FXOpen











