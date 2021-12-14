All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Daily Follow-The-Trend Strong and Weak Currencies For December 14, 2021. 14 December 2021, 08:14 Taiwo Okunbanjo 0 148 Combined with your 'own' trading system, trade the pairs of the Strongest Currencies! #Trend, trend following, Currency Strength Meter To add comments, please log in or register TradeMantra Gold EA — Installation, Settings and Strategy Tester Guide Trading Systems 34 0 Gold Trading EAs - Breakout or Grid are the only options? Trading Systems 57 0 Inferno Signals EA: The Sniper That Refuses to Overtrade Trading Systems 46 0 Gold Vertex EA: The Disciplined XAUUSD Specialist With a Hard Stop on Every Trade Trading Systems 47 0 Stop Trading Half the Picture: See All Six Timeframes at Once Trading Systems 44 0 Trade With the Trend You Cannot See Trading Systems 44 0 ADAPTIVE QUANTUM EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning Trading Systems 90 0 Quant MultiSymbol Hunter Trading Systems 107 0 I Built an AAPL Trading Robot for MT5 — Here’s How NorthSlope Works Trading Systems 106 4 1 Does Knowing the Market Regime Actually Help? A Controlled Study & Ehler's DSP Suite User Manual Trading Strategies 115 0 Overbought is not always 70, matching RSI thresholds to the market regime Trading Systems 9 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 1 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 16 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Testing in visual mode Other 18 0 1 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 21 0 The Data Pipeline Behind Reliable MT5 AI Models Trading Ideas 23 0 1 Stock Market News - Bond Market - Currencies Markets: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Market News 20 0 708 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 99 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB