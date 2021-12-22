Ultimate MT4/MT5 to Telegram: Detailed Instructions, Features, Variables and Inputs

Allows you to indicate all the custom message specifications & variables* for the Order Open, Modify, Close in profit (lose) and partial close.

would look like this in telegram:note: {U+1F4B0} is the symbol for money bag, and it needed to be placed 3 times within parenthesis to represent the 3 money bags.

Partially closed {Symbol} {BuySell} closed Lots {ClosedLots} from {OrderLots}



Report Specifications:







Alows you to indicate all the custom report specifications & variables* for Open Trades, Today/Yesterday’s Report, Week and Month Report.





Trade Report Variables:

{StartDate}

{EndDate}

{Profit}

{Pips}

{TotPft}

{TotPip}



{br} — this code is for adding a linebreak ** Plus you can use emoticons from the codes in this page: http://unicode.org/emoji/charts/full-emoji-list.html . For example, if you specify {U+1F600}, you will get 😀



Open Trades Header — Open trades:*{br}

Open Trades Detail — {Ticket}|{Symbol}|{BuySell}|{OrderLots}|Open @ {OpenPrice}|SL @{StopLoss}|TP {TakeProfit}|Magic:{Magic}

Open Trades Footer — {br}{U+1F4B8}

would look like this in telegram:

Today's /Yesterday's Report Header — *Day Report {StartDate}*{br}

Today's /Yesterday's Report Detail — *{Symbol}* Profit:{Profit}|Pips:{Pips}

Today's / Yesterday's Report Footer — {br}Total Profit: {TotPft}, Total Pips: {TotPip} {U+1F4B8}

would look like this in telegram [for Today's Report]:







Week's Report

Week's Report Header — *Week Report {StartDate} - {EndDate}*{br}

Week's Report Detail — *{Symbol}* Profit:{Profit} Pips:{Pips}

Week's Report Footer — {br}Total Profit: {TotPft}, Total Pips: {TotPip} {U+1F4B8}

would look like this in telegram [for last Week's Report]:





Month's Report

Month's Report Header — *Month Report {StartDate} - {EndDate}*{br}

Month's Report Detail — *{Symbol}* Profit:{Profit} Pips:{Pips}

Month's Report Footer — {br}Total Profit: {TotPft}, Total Pips: {TotPip} {U+1F4B8}

would look like this in telegram [for last Month's Report]:







