"Scalping GOLD M5" robot for XAUUSD.

In this post, I want to consider one of the important questions, why the "Scalping GOLD M5" robot was created specifically for the XAUUSD currency pair and why it cannot be bet on other currency pairs. We also do not recommend using this robot on stocks and other metals. The whole point of this is that each market has its own driving laws. Some news acts on the dollar, other news acts on the pound. And further price movement depends on these economic news. So the "Scalping GOLD M5" robot is very good at analyzing the price for the gold metal. This robot is designed in such a way as to analyze the price movement in XAUUSD as efficiently as possible and to correctly respond to market signals.



You can download and test this robot at the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73406

