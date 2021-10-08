Overview of FXOpen's Best-preforming PAMM Accounts in September 2021

We’re deep into fall, but don’t let the cooling weather distract you as you’re choosing FXOpen’s PAMM providers to add to your investment portfolio. A new wave of COVID-19 has hit the world, with currency and commodity markets suffering collateral damage. China is tightening the screws on cryptocurrencies, so increased activity and chaos are observed in all the markets. Our review of PAMM providers who outperformed their peers in September will help you make the right choice as an investor.

Also, FXOpen’s Money Managers contest has been running since August 2. Traders showing stability and a drawdown up to 20% have the opportunity to earn a hefty money prize for further managing. Although we no longer accept applications, you can — and should! — monitor the managers’ progress.

FXOpen’s TOP-10 September 2021 PAMM Accounts

This PAMM manager’s account was registered back in August 2020. They’ve had great success in trading so far, except for just one month early this year. Since the start of the year, this trader has been able to earn 140% in profit. In September, this provider's profitability was not too high at + 3.80%. However, the account can be considered a stable one, a fact that attracts investors. At the time of writing this review, there is no floating drawdown. In September, the deposit load did not exceed 6.21%, and there were no losses. The main trading pair is EURUSD. This provider's standard offer for joining is at least $500....More info: blog FXOpen











