ETHUSD and LTCUSD Technical Analysis – 07th OCT, 2021

ETHUSD: Ether Above $3500

Ethereum is moving in a strong bullish momentum after crossing the $3500 handle, and any dip is reinforced with fresh buying pressure in ETHUSD. ETH is now on its path towards crossing the Fibonacci resistance levels of $3615 and classic resistance levels of $3644 today.

Ether is expected to maintain the bullish tone this week and continue towards the $4000 mark as the bulls take over. Today in the Asian trading session ETHUSD touched an intraday low of $3470.

ETH is now moving above both the 100 hourly and 200 hourly moving average. After reaching the $3600 level, prices are expected to consolidate towards $3550.

Ethereum is on a bullish run towards $3750

Short term to Medium term outlook remains bullish.

Staying above both the 100 hourly simple and exponential moving averages

The ETHUSD is expected to cross $3850 in the opening of next week. .... More info: blog FXOpen

Ether Uptrend Channel Formations











