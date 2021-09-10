Best Indicators to trade indices & Swing Trading

As a trader or investor, one needs to keep abreast with the market; is the market retracing, reversing, or none of the above. Besides, you want to take your trades after the market convinces you that indeed the direction of the market is already confirmed. Such confirmations are characterized by retracements, whether deep or minor. What you need is a system that will help you capture the moves early enough in whatever timeframe you prefer.

The Retracement Feeder(MT4 and MT5) is great at signaling the swing trade opportunities in 4hr and above. Therefore, long-term traders are catered for. In addition, lower timeframe traders benefit from scalping opportunities.

See the indicator in action as the indicator works with all indices and currencies.

AND





👉 Retracement Feeder MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71340

👉 Retracement Feeder: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67443















