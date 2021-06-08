NEW Retracement Feeder MT4 AND MT5 Indicator
Analytics & Forecasts

NEW Retracement Feeder MT4 AND MT5 Indicator

8 June 2021, 11:21
Innovicient Limited
ALFRED MURIITHI
0
207

Innovicient has uploaded the all new Retracement Feeder mt4 indicator. 
Here are the details:

 

 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67443

 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71340

The Retracement Feeder checks for retracement opportunities after the first move has occurred. 

  • Works best from 15M Chart and above.

  • Basically it scans for the second wave of trend, making it more profitable.

  • Works with any financial instrument, 

  • It does not repaint/change color or cancel arrows,

  • Easy to set and use.

  • Introduction price: 50% OFF

    Retracement Feeder mt4 indicator


How the Retracement Feeder works

  • The indicator is based on a modified RSI and Stochastics. 
  • The algorithm used in the Retracement Feeder allows the Stochastic and RSI to minimize the turns and twists thereby reducing false oversold and overbought signals.
  • It scans for a buy retracement when the asset oversold and for sells when overbought.

Settings

The indicator is straightforward to set up

Stochastic %K Period   [This is the Stochastic period. The tests have been conducted with a value of 100]

Stochastic %D Period    [This is the %D period. The tests have been conducted with a value of 1 ]

Stochastic Slowing    [This is the Stochastic slowing. The tests have been conducted with a value of 1 ]

RSI Period[The value can be adjusted if needed]

RSI Price  [You can tinker this, but close has been used to test efficiency]

Enable Alerts  [Enables the email and metatrader notifications alerts]

History Bars to Display  [This is the number of arrows you want to display on your mt4]

The default values work fine. Don't forget to contact me through Telegram Group and Channel.



#Retracement Feeder, Retracement Entry and Re-entry indicator