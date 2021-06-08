NEW Retracement Feeder MT4 AND MT5 Indicator

Works best from 15M Chart and above.

Settings







The indicator is straightforward to set up Stochastic %K Period [This is the Stochastic period. The tests have been conducted with a value of 100]

Stochastic %D Period [This is the %D period. The tests have been conducted with a value of 1 ]

Stochastic Slowing [This is the Stochastic slowing. The tests have been conducted with a value of 1 ]

RSI Period[The value can be adjusted if needed]

RSI Price [You can tinker this, but close has been used to test efficiency]

Enable Alerts [Enables the email and metatrader notifications alerts]

History Bars to Display [This is the number of arrows you want to display on your mt4]

The default values work fine. Don't forget to contact me through Telegram Group and Channel.