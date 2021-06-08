NEW Retracement Feeder MT4 AND MT5 Indicator

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Innovicient has uploaded the all new Retracement Feeder mt4 indicator.
Here are the details:
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67443
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71340
The Retracement Feeder checks for retracement opportunities after the first move has occurred.
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Works best from 15M Chart and above.
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Basically it scans for the second wave of trend, making it more profitable.
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Works with any financial instrument,
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It does not repaint/change color or cancel arrows,
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Easy to set and use.
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Introduction price: 50% OFF
Works best from 15M Chart and above.
Basically it scans for the second wave of trend, making it more profitable.
Works with any financial instrument,
It does not repaint/change color or cancel arrows,
Easy to set and use.
Introduction price: 50% OFF
How the Retracement Feeder works
- The indicator is based on a modified RSI and Stochastics.
- The algorithm used in the Retracement Feeder allows the Stochastic and RSI to minimize the turns and twists thereby reducing false oversold and overbought signals.
- It scans for a buy retracement when the asset oversold and for sells when overbought.
Settings
The indicator is straightforward to set up
Stochastic %K Period [This is the Stochastic period. The tests have been conducted with a value of 100]
Stochastic %D Period [This is the %D period. The tests have been conducted with a value of 1 ]
Stochastic Slowing [This is the Stochastic slowing. The tests have been conducted with a value of 1 ]
RSI Period[The value can be adjusted if needed]
RSI Price [You can tinker this, but close has been used to test efficiency]
Enable Alerts [Enables the email and metatrader notifications alerts]
History Bars to Display [This is the number of arrows you want to display on your mt4]
The default values work fine. Don't forget to contact me through Telegram Group and Channel.