The Golden Ratio and Fibonacci Numbers - by Richard Dunlap

1997, 172 pages, by Richard Dunlap.

Did you know that Fibonacci comes from the name “Filius Bonaccio” (Son of Bonaccio)? This and other deep information about the mathematics of Fibonacci and also Lucas Numbers fill this 172-page book about Fibonacci and the Golden Ratio.

This is not a “trade” book. Only mathematics and how our world is filled with the Golden Ratio.

This is the first book I read about serious Fibonacci numbers and their origins.

Will it help your trade? No.

Will it help you understand what Fibonacci numbers really are, instead of reading crappy trading books which try to explain horrendously the subject? YES.

#OnlyForMathFans