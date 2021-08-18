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The xmaster formula mt4 indicator 2020 is a customizable forex buy and sell signal indicator that works for most currency pairs and timeframes. It was created for traders as you can become a true forex trading master. The indicator uses a secret custom calculation formula based on Moving Average, MACD and RSI to generate the most accurate and profitable trading signals.
The Xmaster formula appears in a separate window right below your main trading chart. It consists of green and red dots in waves. They follow the current market trend and you should read them like this: green dots indicate an upward price movement and red dots indicate a downward price movement. In addition, this Xmaster Formula MT4 indicator shows big yellow arrows, which means a change in the direction of the trend. Big arrows are the main signals of the Forex Xmaster Formula indicator.
Signal to buy the Xmaster Formula indicator:
• A yellow arrow appears pointing up;
• Plus the mandatory dotted line changes color to green;
• Now go long after the first closed candle meets the above conditions;
• Set stop loss to the lowest point of the last swing;
• Exit trade / take profit on opposite signal - when the Xmaster indicator turns red and a bearish trend arrow appears.
Xmaster Formula indicator sell signal:
• A yellow arrow appears pointing down;
• Plus the mandatory dotted line changes color to red;
• Now go short after the first closed candle meets the above conditions;
• Set stop loss to the high point of the last swing;
• Exit trade / take profit on opposite signal - when the Xmaster indicator turns green and a bullish trend arrow appears.
To download the DEMO VERSION, you need to go to the indicator page from your PC. You cannot download the demo version from your phone.