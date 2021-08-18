The xmaster formula mt4 indicator 2020 is a customizable forex buy and sell signal indicator that works for most currency pairs and timeframes. It was created for traders as you can become a true forex trading master. The indicator uses a secret custom calculation formula based on Moving Average, MACD and RSI to generate the most accurate and profitable trading signals.

The Xmaster formula appears in a separate window right below your main trading chart. It consists of green and red dots in waves. They follow the current market trend and you should read them like this: green dots indicate an upward price movement and red dots indicate a downward price movement. In addition, this Xmaster Formula MT4 indicator shows big yellow arrows, which means a change in the direction of the trend. Big arrows are the main signals of the Forex Xmaster Formula indicator.

Signal to buy the Xmaster Formula indicator:

• A yellow arrow appears pointing up;

• Plus the mandatory dotted line changes color to green;

• Now go long after the first closed candle meets the above conditions;

• Set stop loss to the lowest point of the last swing;

• Exit trade / take profit on opposite signal - when the Xmaster indicator turns red and a bearish trend arrow appears.

Xmaster Formula indicator sell signal:

• A yellow arrow appears pointing down;

• Plus the mandatory dotted line changes color to red;

• Now go short after the first closed candle meets the above conditions;

• Set stop loss to the high point of the last swing;

• Exit trade / take profit on opposite signal - when the Xmaster indicator turns green and a bullish trend arrow appears.









To download the DEMO VERSION, you need to go to the indicator page from your PC. You cannot download the demo version from your phone.

DOWNLOAD THE INDICATOR THAT WORKS ON THIS SYSTEM, ON THE LINK https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76188





