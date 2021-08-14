The Runner Expert Advisors family
Trading Systems

The Runner Expert Advisors family

14 August 2021, 20:48
Dominic Poirier
Dominic Poirier
0
217

Here's a page to share documentation of The Runner expert advisors family.

Coming soon: The Runner Gold Scalper - HFT Scalper on Gold

Coming soon: The Runner Renko Gold Scalper - HFT Scalper on Gold

Presently available:


MT4: 

The Runner Expert Advisor MT4 Edition

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67627?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Documentation:

Manuel:

Set files:

MT5: 

The Runner Expert Advisor MT5 Edition

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67836?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Documentation:

Set files: 



#Expert EA Scalper Gold