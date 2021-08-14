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Here's a page to share documentation of The Runner expert advisors family.
Coming soon: The Runner Gold Scalper - HFT Scalper on Gold
Coming soon: The Runner Renko Gold Scalper - HFT Scalper on Gold
Presently available:
MT4:
The Runner Expert Advisor MT4 Edition
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67627?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Documentation:
Manuel:
Set files:
MT5:
The Runner Expert Advisor MT5 Edition
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67836?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Documentation:
Set files: