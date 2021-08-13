What is a VPS server?

A virtual private server (VPS) is a hosting that virtually simulates a dedicated server environment on a shared server. VPS hosting has become a popular choice because it tends to be cheaper than dedicated hosting but offers better reliability, security, and performance than shared hosting. What's more, users get root access to the server, which gives them the freedom to install applications and make changes to the environment without having to go to a hosting provider, as is the case with shared hosting.

A VPS is often a great option for SaaS vendors, game developers, programmers, companies that have outgrown their shared hosting, and any company that needs a secure and affordable backup environment. But knowing what a VPS is by definition and whether it is right for you are two different questions. In this guide, we will give you information to help you easily decide on VPS hosting.

How does VPS hosting work?

VPS hosting uses a parent server to host multiple virtual servers that are separate from each other. Using software called a hypervisor, a hosting company implements a virtual layer on top of an operating system (OS) to segment virtual servers. Separating virtual walls allows each user to install their own OS and software, creating a truly private server, separate from the others at the OS level.

Is VPS Hosting Safe and Reliable?

Yes, VPS hosting is secure. VPS security is ensured by isolating each instance from other environments on the server. Compare this to shared hosting, where environments share the same resources and can be affected by each other's vulnerabilities. A denial of service attack on a website in a shared environment can disrupt other companies' data and websites hosted on that server, where each VPS environment is isolated and protected.







