All Blogs / My Trading / Statistics All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Statistics Agreed Forex Levels: GBPUSD, 10 Aug 2021 11 August 2021, 09:19 Oleg Besedin 0 226 Agreed Levels, 10 Aug 2021 GBPUSD Each level (horizontal line) is 225 pips.Each dot is a 225 pips movement. Total per day = 450 pips Total movements caught: 203 pips #225 pips To add comments, please log in or register Agreed Forex Levels for EURGBP Statistics 246 0 1 Agreed Forex Levels: GBPUSD, 10 Aug 2021 Statistics 226 0 1 Agreed Levels: GBPUSD, 06 Aug 2021 Statistics 185 0 2 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 28 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 39 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 41 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 46 0 234 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 67 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB