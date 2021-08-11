Agreed Forex Levels: GBPUSD, 10 Aug 2021
Statistics

Agreed Forex Levels: GBPUSD, 10 Aug 2021

11 August 2021, 09:19
Oleg Besedin
Oleg Besedin
0
226

Agreed Levels, 10 Aug 2021
GBPUSD

Agreed Forex Levels, GBPUSD

Each level (horizontal line) is 225 pips.
Each dot is a 225 pips movement.


Total per day = 450 pips



Agreed Forex Levels, results

Total movements caught: 203 pips



#225 pips