Agreed Levels: GBPUSD, 06 Aug 2021
Statistics

Agreed Levels: GBPUSD, 06 Aug 2021

9 August 2021, 12:56
Oleg Besedin
Oleg Besedin
0
185

Agreed Levels, 06 Aug 2021
GBPUSD

Agreed Levels

Each level (horizontal line) is 225 pips.
Each dot is a 225 pips movement.


Total per day = 675 pips


Agreed Levels

Total movements caught: 179 pips


#225 pips