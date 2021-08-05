Algorithmic trading (automated trading) is one of the strongest aspects of the mt4 robot trading software, which allows you to develop, test and apply advisors and technical indicators. Eliminates any obstacles in analytical and trading activities.

The platform implements the MQL4 IDE (integrated development environment), which allows you to develop advisors (trading robots) and technical indicators of any complexity. Its core is an object-oriented programming language MQL4 for developing trading strategies. It offers high performance, flexibility and functionality.

The built-in MetaEditor is designed for developing trading strategies in MQL4. There is also a debugger. Compilation is also done in the editor. After that, the application is automatically transferred to the mt4 robot trading software, where it can be tested or optimized in the strategy tester, which is another component of the MQL4 IDE. The platform runs trading applications and is thus the final component of the environment.



So, in the process, your indicator analyzes the markets, and the advisor trades on them. But that is not all. You can use the finished product in several more ways:

• publish it to the Code Base so millions of traders can download it for free

• sell in the forex markets

• deliver to the customer through the Freelance service and get paid for your work.

In other words, it provides the broadest opportunities for developing advisors and technical indicators. In addition, with it you get additional services that allow you to fully reveal your programming skills.







