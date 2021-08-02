Tick signal faq





“ TS-FAQ ”

Tick Signal Frequently Asked Questions







MT4: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70241









This indicator has three modes. That is, 3 indicators in one indicator,

from now on, the meaning of the first case is : MODE “Tick Chart ".

The second case means MODE: “Tick Difference”

and the third case means MODE: “Tick Multi Currency”.









What should we do to prevent the panels from being seen?







In the settings, "Show Panel" should be on the False option.













Why do not we receive a signal?







In the settings, decrease the Win rate to increase the number of signals.













What is the best Win rate for this indicator? (On which number is it better to set the Win rate?)







This indicator has three modes

First mode: Tick Chart

No need to adjust the Win rate

Second case: Tick Difference

Winning rates between 70 and 80% are good.

Third mode: Tick Multi Currency

The win rate is between 58% and 63% good





Why in the third case, low win rate is useful?







In the third case, the number of signals with a win rate of more than 70 occurs very rarely. So it is better to set the win rate between 58 and 65. but do not worry. In the third case, the signals are very strong. Because they are approved by 14 different currency pairs. For example, a 60% signal acts like an 80% signal.

Why does the third case not work well in the backtest?







The third case requires data tick of 14 different currency pairs to run properly. But in backtesting, you only have tick data for one currency pair. For this reason, the third part only works properly in live.







Have you used this indicator in your live account?







Yes, I use the third mode. I have been using this strategy for more than 1 year.

I have also built a lot of expert based on this strategy.





What are the signs of big ticks?







When a big tick occurs, (if the brokers have not made any changes to the data), it is a sign of a large volume in the market. So it's better for us to trade big volumes like that.

If this tick is positive, it means a buy signal, and if it is negative, it means a sell signal



















