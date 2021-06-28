ATTENTION!!! DEMO VERSIONS OF PRODUCTS ARE REMOVED FROM THE MARKET

Attention!!!

Store administration MQL5.com a complete ban on any demo versions of products has been introduced. In this regard, all sellers are obliged to remove products of this kind.





The full text of the new rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371103









Obeying the rules, we have deleted all the demo versions. The latest demo version of the Black Queen product will be available on the showcase as long as possible, taking into account the deadlines provided by the administration. During this time, the full version will be prepared and published.





EA BlackQueen version without restriction : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65291



