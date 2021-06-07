EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The price dropped to the zone below the important resistance level 1.2180 (EMA200 on the 1-hour chart and the Fibonacci level of 50% upward correction in the wave of the pair's decline from 1.3870, which began in May 2014, and the highs of 2018) (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





Further correctional decline may lead to a fall in EUR / USD to support levels 1.2129, 1.2100.

Above these support levels, long positions are still preferred, and a decline to them should be viewed as a good opportunity to build up long positions.





Support levels: 1.2129, 1.2100, 1.2070, 1.2000, 1.1930, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600

Resistance levels: 1.2180, 1.2260, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.2135. Stop-Loss 1.2190. Take-Profit 1.2129, 1.2100, 1.2070, 1.2000, 1.1930, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600

Buy Stop 1.2190. Stop-Loss 1.2135. Take-Profit 1.2260, 1.2300, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600

*) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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