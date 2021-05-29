TIP: Volatility PRO Advantage. Captures Over 95% of Retracements

Do you ever wish to know when there is volatility in the market at a glance and specifically displayed on your chart? This is what Volatility PRO Advantage offers.

How Volatility PRO Advantage works

Firstly, Volatility PRO Advantage does not use lagging averaging techniques; therefore, the signals are produced at the right time, giving you enough time to plan your entry, exit, or stop loss trailing.

Another important part is that it checks for the strength of a pair and uses it to detect early changes in currency strength.

Settings The indicator is pretty easy to understand and configure. Here are the specifics.

Rate of Change

This is the period that you need to scan currency change. Better is set above 10

Smoothing

This is the value to smoothen out the data.

Volume Period to Scan

This is the number of candles you want to scan for changes in volume

Show Full History[Set True if Backtesting]

When set to True, the volatility for all historical data is displayed on the terminal

If Above is False Limit Bars to

This feature limits the amount of history to be displayed on the chart.

It works if the previous setting is set to False.





How to use the Volatility PRO Advantage

After the purchase and installation, just drop the Volatility PRO Advantage to your chart.

The Default values work perfectly okay, but you can change them if needed to suit your strategy.

The icons are drawn in areas where there is high action taking place, after which there will be price movement.

Volatility PRO Advantage does not show the market direction, but will draw rectangular shapes around support, resistance, retracement zones.

Look for entries several bars after the icons. Sometimes, direction can occur after a few candles.

Any asset or timeframe works fine with Volatility PRO Advantage.

You can trade Binary Options using Volatility PRO Advantage by capturing the trend before it occurs.

You can reduce or increase the amount of history to show, thereby, reducing resource consumption.

Can be used to trade ranging markets since volatility is usually at the support or resistance.







