TIP: How to Re-enter Trend Using Volatility: Volatility PROAdvantage

There are many ways to use Volatility PROAdvantage or the Ranging Market Detector. However, for today, I will only cover how to re-enter a trend using both indicators. Before we continue, here are the MQL5 links where you can get your copy of the indicators for us to be on the same page.





BUY:



Firstly, make sure the Ranging Market Detector's signal lines are above -20.

Secondly, the Volatility PROAdvantage shows a volatility asterisk,

Open buy if the candle on which the asterisk is drawn or the next candle is bullish. See fig.1 below

SELL:



Firstly, make sure the Ranging Market Detector's signal lines are below -20.

Secondly, The Volatility PROAdvantage shows a volatility asterisk,

Open sell if the candle on which the asterisk is drawn or the next candle is bearish. See fig.1 below.





Fig.1. Fig.1 How to Re-enter a trend using Innovicient's indicators,Volatility PROAdvantage and Ranging Market Detector





See the downloads below for settings.

All these tools are provided by Innovicient Limited exclusively through MQL5



