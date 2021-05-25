TIP: How to Re-enter Trend Using Volatility: Volatility PROAdvantage
Trading Strategies

TIP: How to Re-enter Trend Using Volatility: Volatility PROAdvantage

25 May 2021, 08:32
Innovicient Limited
ALFRED MURIITHI
0
324

There are many ways to use Volatility PROAdvantage or the Ranging Market Detector. However, for today, I will only cover how to re-enter a trend using both indicators. Before we continue, here are the MQL5 links where you can get your copy of the indicators for us to be on the same page.

Volatility PROAdvantage:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67390

Ranging Market Detector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062

ChartAnalyzer:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66927


BUY:

  • Open buy if the candle on which the asterisk is drawn or the next candle is bullish. See fig.1 below

SELL:

  • Open sell if the candle on which the asterisk is drawn or the next candle is bearish.  See fig.1 below.

Fig.1 How to Re-enter a trend using Volatility PRO Advantage and Ranging Market Detector

Fig.1. Fig.1 How to Re-enter a trend using Innovicient's indicators,Volatility PROAdvantage and Ranging Market Detector 


See the downloads below for settings.

All these tools are provided by Innovicient Limited exclusively through MQL5



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