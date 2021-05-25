TIP: How to Re-enter Trend Using Volatility: Volatility PROAdvantage

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There are many ways to use Volatility PROAdvantage or the Ranging Market Detector. However, for today, I will only cover how to re-enter a trend using both indicators. Before we continue, here are the MQL5 links where you can get your copy of the indicators for us to be on the same page.
Volatility PROAdvantage: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67390
Ranging Market Detector: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062
ChartAnalyzer: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66927
BUY:
- Firstly, make sure the Ranging Market Detector's signal lines are above -20.
- Secondly, the Volatility PROAdvantage shows a volatility asterisk,
- Open buy if the candle on which the asterisk is drawn or the next candle is bullish. See fig.1 below
SELL:
- Firstly, make sure the Ranging Market Detector's signal lines are below -20.
- Secondly, The Volatility PROAdvantage shows a volatility asterisk,
- Open sell if the candle on which the asterisk is drawn or the next candle is bearish. See fig.1 below.
Fig.1. Fig.1 How to Re-enter a trend using Innovicient's indicators,Volatility PROAdvantage and Ranging Market Detector
See the downloads below for settings.
All these tools are provided by Innovicient Limited exclusively through MQL5
Files: