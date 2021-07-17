

THE OFFICIAL AUTOMATED VERSION OF PIPFINITE BREAKOUT EDGE INDICATOR











BENEFIT: PRIVATE TELEGRAM GROUP

STEP 1: Purchase a copy of the EA Breakout EDGE (MT4 HERE) (MT5 HERE)

STEP 2: Send confirmation email to ► support@pipfinite.com Private Telegram Group, PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE, MT4 or MT5, "Your MQL5 Username" STEP 3: Please wait for our verification instructions within 24 to 48 hours

(Method#1: Via Review OR Method#2: Via MQL5 Payment & Purchase Screenshots)





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3) Tips and tricks + more available sets!

If you dont have a telegram account, You can still get all the sets by contacting us on ► support@pipfinite.com





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LATEST SETS









INPUT PARAMETRS





TRADING SETTINGS

• Lot Size: Set the trade Lot size.

• Use Money Management: Turn money management on/off.

• Risk Percentage %: Risk percentage of balance to calculate Lot size when money management is on. The EA uses the Account Balance to calculate Lot size.

• Magic-Number: Trades Magic-Number. Leaving it -1 means the EA will auto generate it.

• Slippage: Open trade slippage. Leaving it -1 means disabled.

• Max Spread: Spread filter. No trades if spread greater than this value. Leaving it -1 means disabled.

• Trade Comment: Trade’s comment.



BREAKOUT EDGE INDICATOR SETTINGS

• TimeFrame: Set Breakout EDGE indicator time frame.

• Period: Set Breakout EDGE indicator Period.

• Range Factor: Set Breakout EDGE indicator Range Factor.

• Stop Loss Mode: Set Breakout EDGE indicator Stop Loss Mode.

• Take Profit Factor: Set Breakout EDGE indicator Take Profit Factor.

• Maximum History Bars: Set Breakout EDGE indicator Maximum History Bars.

• Use Success Rate Filter: Use Breakout EDGE indicator Success Rate filter on/off.

• Success Rate Level %: Minimum Success Rate level to take trade.



TAKEPROFIT OPTIONS

• Take-Profit Option: Choose the Take-Profit option. It can be one of the followings:

o TP1 Only: Use the indicator TP1 only.

o TP2 Only: Use the indicator TP2 only.

o TP2 & Partial @ TP1: Close Partial of trade Lots at TP1 and remaining Lots at TP2.

o 2 Partial Closes: Close Partial of trade Lots at TP1 and Partial Lots at TP2 and remaining will be closed by opposite signal.

o TP1 & Opposite: Close Partial of trade Lots at TP1 and remaining will be closed by opposite signal.

o TP2 & Opposite: Close Partial of trade Lots at TP2 and remaining will be closed by opposite signal.

o Fixed Points: Use Fixed Take-Profit Points.

o No Take-Profit: No Take-Profit value will be used.

• Fixed Take-Profit Points: This is the Take-Profit value when Take-Profit Option = Fixed Points.

• First Partial Close %: Percentage of Lots closed at TP1 price.

• Second Partial Close %: Percentage of Lots closed at TP2 price.



STOPLOSS OPTIONS

• Stop-Loss Option: Choose the Stop-Loss option. It can be one of the followings:

o Fixed Points: Use Fixed Stop-Loss Points.

o SL % of Take-Profit: Stop-Loss will percentage of Take-Profit.

o Indicator SL Price: Use the Breakout indicator Stop Loss Price.

Note: This option will work only if Breakout Edge Stop Loss Mode is Recent Swing.

o No Stop-Loss: No Stop-Loss value will be used.

• Fixed Stop-Loss Points: This is the Stop-Loss value when Stop-Loss Option = Fixed Points.

• Stop-Loss Percentage %: Set the percentage (ratio) of Stop-Loss to Take-Profit (ex: 50 means SL=50% of TP).

• Close On Opposite Signal/Trend: Close the trade once opposite signal/trend occurs.



TRAILING STOP OPTIONS

• Trailing-Stop Option: Choose the Trailing-Stop option. It can be one of the followings:

o After TP1 Level: Start trailing after reaching TP1 price.

o After TP2 Level: Start trailing after reaching TP2 price.

o After Entry Level (0): Start trailing from start of the trade.

o No Trailing-Stop: No trailing-stop will be used.

• Trailing-Stop At Points: Trailing Stop trigger points.

• Trailing-Stop Step Points: Step of points the Trailing Stop use to trail.

• Trailing-Stop Amount Points: Number of points to add to new stoploss.

• Trailing-Stop Profit Only: Set trailing for the profitable trades or not.



BREAKEVEN OPTIONS

• Break-Even Option: Choose the Break-Even option. It can be one of the followings:

o After TP1 Level: Set break-even after reaching TP1 price.

o After TP2 Level: Set break-even after reaching TP2 price.

o After Entry Level (0): Set break-even from start of the trade.

o No Break-Even: No break-even will be used.

• Break-Even At Points: Break-Even trigger points.

• Break-Even Amount Points: Points to add to trade Open Price when Break-Even set.



MARTINGALE OPTIONS

• Use Martingale: Increase Lot Size when the last trade loses or not.

• Martingale Factor: How much to increase the Lot Size (2 means double).

• Martingale Max Lot Size: Maximum Lot Size we can increase to.



ENTRY FILTERS

• Use Entry First HTF Filter: Turn on/off first Breakout EDGE higher timeframe filter. Higher timeframe filter means trading only if the Breakout EDGE trending in same direction.

• HTF 1 Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the first Breakout EDGE higher timeframe.

• HTF 1 Period: Set Breakout EDGE Period of first higher timeframe.

• HTF 1 Range Factor: Set Breakout EDGE Range Factor of first higher timeframe.

• HTF 1 Stop Loss Mode: Set Breakout EDGE Stop Loss Mode of first higher timeframe.

• HTF 1 Take Profit Factor: Set Breakout EDGE Take Profit Factor of first higher timeframe.

• HTF 1 Maximum History Bars: Set Breakout EDGE Maximum History Bars of first higher timeframe.

• Use Entry Second HTF Filter: Turn on/off second Breakout EDGE higher timeframe filter. Higher timeframe filter means trading only if the Breakout EDGE trending in same direction.

• HTF 2 Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the second Breakout EDGE higher timeframe.

• HTF 2 Period: Set Breakout EDGE Period of second higher timeframe.

• HTF 2 Range Factor: Set Breakout EDGE Range Factor of second higher timeframe.

• HTF 2 Stop Loss Mode: Set Breakout EDGE Stop Loss Mode of second higher timeframe.

• HTF 2 Take Profit Factor: Set Breakout EDGE Take Profit Factor of second higher timeframe.

• HTF 2 Maximum History Bars: Set Breakout EDGE Maximum History Bars of second higher timeframe.

• Use Entry MA Filter: Turn on/off MA filter. MA filter prevents buying when price below MA and prevents selling if price above MA.

• MA Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the MA.

• MA Period: Set the MA period.

• MA Method: Choose the MA method.

• MA Price: Choose the MA applied price.

• Use Entry RSI Filter: Turn on/off RSI filter. RSI filter prevents buying when RSI Overbought and prevents selling if it’s Oversold.

• RSI Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the RSI.

• RSI Period: Set the RSI period.

• RSI Price: Choose the RSI applied price.

• RSI Overbought Level: Set the RSI Overbought level.

• RSI Oversold Level: Set the RSI Oversold level.

• Use Entry MACD Filter: Turn on/off MACD filter. MACD filter prevents buying when MACD condition for sell and prevents selling if it’s for buy.

• MACD Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the MACD.

• MACD Option: Choose the way you use MACD from these options:

o Main Line & 0 Level: Use MACD Main line and 0 level. Buy when Main line above 0 and sell when it below 0.

o Main & Signal Lines: Use MACD Main line and MACD Signal line. Buy when Main line above Signal line and sell when it below Signal line.

o Both Options: In this case you use the both above options. For example: Buy when Main line above 0 and sell when it below 0 and Main line above Signal line.

• Fast EMA: Set MACD Fast EMA.

• Slow EMA: Set MACD Slow EMA.

• Signal SMA: Set MACD Signal SMA.

• Applied Price: Set MACD Applied Price.



EXIT FILTERS

• Use Exit First HTF Filter: Turn on/off first Breakout EDGE higher timeframe filter.

Higher timeframe filter means trade will be closed once the Breakout EDGE trending change.

• HTF 1 Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the first Breakout EDGE higher timeframe.

• HTF 1 Period: Set Breakout EDGE Period of first higher timeframe.

• HTF 1 Range Factor: Set Breakout EDGE Range Factor of first higher timeframe.

• HTF 1 Stop Loss Mode: Set Breakout EDGE Stop Loss Mode of first higher timeframe.

• HTF 1 Take Profit Factor: Set Breakout EDGE Take Profit Factor of first higher timeframe.

• HTF 1 Maximum History Bars: Set Breakout EDGE Maximum History Bars of first higher timeframe.

• Use Entry Second HTF Filter: Turn on/off second Breakout EDGE higher timeframe filter. Higher timeframe filter means trade will be closed once the Breakout EDGE trending change.

• HTF 2 Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the second Breakout EDGE higher timeframe.

• HTF 2 Period: Set Breakout EDGE Period of second higher timeframe.

• HTF 2 Range Factor: Set Breakout EDGE Range Factor of second higher timeframe.

• HTF 2 Stop Loss Mode: Set Breakout EDGE Stop Loss Mode of second higher timeframe.

• HTF 2 Take Profit Factor: Set Breakout EDGE Take Profit Factor of second higher timeframe.

• HTF 2 Maximum History Bars: Set Breakout EDGE Maximum History Bars of second higher timeframe.

• Use Exit MA Filter: Turn on/off MA exit filter. MA filter will close buy trade when price below MA and close sell trades when price above MA.

• MA Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the MA.

• MA Period: Set the MA period.

• MA Method: Choose the MA method.

• MA Price: Choose the MA applied price.

• Use Exit RSI Filter: Turn on/off RSI. RSI filter will close the buy trade when RSI Overbought and close sell trade when RSI Oversold.

• RSI Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the RSI.

• RSI Period: Set the RSI period.

• RSI Price: Choose the RSI applied price.

• RSI Overbought Level: Set the RSI Overbought level.

• RSI Oversold Level: Set the RSI Oversold level.

• Use Exit MACD Filter: Turn on/off MACD filter. MACD filter exits buy trade when MACD condition for sell and exits sell trade if it’s for buy.

• MACD Timeframe: Choose the timeframe of the MACD.

• MACD Option: Choose the way you use MACD from these options:

o Main Line & 0 Level: Use MACD Main line and 0 level. Buy when Main line above 0 and sell when it below 0.

o Main & Signal Lines: Use MACD Main line and MACD Signal line. Buy when Main line above Signal line and sell when it below Signal line.

o Both Options: In this case you use the both above options. For example: Buy when Main line above 0 and sell when it below 0 and Main line above Signal line.

• Fast EMA: Set MACD Fast EMA.

• Slow EMA: Set MACD Slow EMA.

• Signal SMA: Set MACD Signal SMA.

• Applied Price: Set MACD Applied Price.



SCHEDULE TIME SETTINGS

• Use Schedule Trades: Turn on/off the trading schedule (time) filter.

• Trading Start Time Hour: The start hour of trading time.

• Trading Start Time Minutes: The start minutes of trading time.

• Trading End Time Hour: The end hour of trading time.

• Trading End Time Minutes: The end minutes of trading time.

• Trade on Saturday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Saturday.

• Trade on Sunday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Sunday.

• Trade on Monday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Monday.

• Trade on Tuesday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Tuesday.

• Trade on Wednesday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Wednesday.

• Trade on Thursday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Thursday.

• Trade on Friday: Turn on/off Expert trading on Friday.

• Close Trades On Friday: Turn on/off closing all open trades on Friday.

• Friday Close Time Hour: The hour that all trades will be closed on Friday.

• Friday Close Time Minutes: The minutes that all trades will be closed on Friday.



NEWS FILTET SETTINGS

• Use News Filter: Turn on/off the news filter. The news filter uses Forex Factory calendar. You have to add this URL to allowed WebRquest list (From Tools->Options->Expert Advisors menu): https://nfs.faireconomy.media

• Show News Info: Turn on/off displaying news in the Expert Dashboard.

• No Trades Minutes Before News: Minutes to stop trading before the news.

• No Trades Minutes After News: Minutes to stop trading after the news.

• Include High Impact News: Include high impact news filter or not.

• Include Medium Impact News: Include medium impact news filter or not.

• Include Low Impact News: Include low impact news filter or not.

• Include Speaks: Include speaks a news filter or not.

• No Trades Hours Before Speaks: Hours to stop trading before the speaks.

• No Trades Hours After Speaks: Hours to stop trading after the speaks.

• Filter By USD News: Turn on/off USD news related filter. (Ex: On means USD news included).

• Filter By GBP News: Turn on/off GBP news related filter.

• Filter By EUR News: Turn on/off EUR news related filter.

• Filter By JPY News: Turn on/off JPY news related filter.

• Filter By CHF News: Turn on/off CHF news related filter.

• Filter By CAD News: Turn on/off CAD news related filter.

• Filter By AUD News: Turn on/off AUD news related filter.

• Filter By NZD News: Turn on/off NZD news related filter.

• Filter By CNY News: Turn on/off CNY news related filter.



OTHER SETTINGS

• Pop-up Alerts: Turn on/off Expert Pop-up Alerts.

• Send Mobile Notifications: Turn on/off Expert sending mobile notifications.

• Send Emails: Turn on/off Expert sending emails.

• Dashboard Clickable: Enable/Disable dashboard from being clicked.











STANDARD SETS











No Filters



Settings to use if you want the EA Breakout EDGE to trade all signals from Breakout EDGE Indicator

MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/pp2i0thbo6p8jvp/EABE_MT4_999_NO_FILTERS.zip?dl=1



MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/xjw40pgcstvuc7b/EABE_MT5_999_NO_FILTERS.zip?dl=1





















Set 1

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Duration: 2020 onwards



MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/6mcu3lvacp22k41/EABE_MT4_1_EURUSD_H1.zip?dl=1

MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/j413waqhsm9wjbq/EABE_MT5_1_EURUSD_H1.zip?dl=1























Set 2

Symbol: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H1

Duration: 2020 onwards



MT4: https://www.dropbox.com/s/emz9rqi9sdy9p3w/EABE_MT4_2_GBPUSD_H1.zip?dl=1

MT5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/kee7bymdxxuwjly/EABE_MT5_2_GBPUSD_H1.zip?dl=1























PRODUCT LINKS





MT4 Version ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68588



MT5 Version ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68589





