GBP/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

GBP / USD has moved to growth again, maintaining long-term upward dynamics above the support level of 1.3835 and moving within the ascending channel on the weekly chart.

Breakdown of resistance levels 1.3970, 1.4006 may become a signal for the resumption of long positions in GBP / USD with targets at resistance levels 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580 (50% Fibonacci level), 1.4830 (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations" )

Resistance levels: 1.3970, 1.4006, 1.4100, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.3890. Stop-Loss 1.3980. Take-Profit 1.3853, 1.3835, 1.3680, 1.3600, 1.3480, 1.3270, 1.3210

Buy Stop 1.3980. Stop-Loss 1.3890. Take-Profit 1.4006, 1.4100, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830

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**) GBP/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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