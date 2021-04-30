GBP/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Breakdown of resistance levels 1.3970, 1.4006 may become a signal for the resumption of long positions in GBP / USD with targets at resistance levels 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580 (50% Fibonacci level), 1.4830 (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")
Support levels: 1.3901, 1.3853, 1.3835, 1.3680, 1.3600, 1.3480, 1.3270, 1.3210
Buy Stop 1.3980. Stop-Loss 1.3890. Take-Profit 1.4006, 1.4100, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830
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**) GBP/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations
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*****) author's signals in MQL5