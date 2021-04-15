AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

At the beginning of today's European session, the price is testing the important resistance level of 0.7750.

Employment in Australia has been recovering very rapidly in recent months, as is overall economic activity, which has grown at its highest rate in 70 years (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





.A breakdown of this level will confirm the resumption of the upward trend in AUD / USD and direct it towards the important resistance level of 0.7850 with the prospect of growth to the resistance levels of 0.7980, 0.8160.

Support levels: 0.7675, 0.7651, 0.7570, 0.7510, 0.7435, 0.7290

Resistance levels: 0.7750, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7690. Stop-Loss 0.7765. Take-Profit 0.7675, 0.7651, 0.7570, 0.7510, 0.7435, 0.7290

Buy Stop 0.7765. Stop-Loss 0.7690. Take-Profit 0.7800, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160

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**) AUD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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