EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS
Forecasts

EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

6 April 2021, 13:40
Yuri Papshev
Yuri Papshev
0
295

The dollar has the potential to strengthen further in the short term, including against the euro. The breakout of the support levels 1.1600 and 1.1550 will increase the risks of a resumption of the long-term bearish trend in EUR / USD. The negative dynamics of the pair prevails (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")

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Support levels: 1.1788, 1.1780, 1.1600, 1.1550, 1.1285
Resistance levels: 1.1830, 1.1900, 1.1990, 1.2055, 1.2070, 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations
EUR / USD: Sell Stop 1.1785. Stop-Loss 1.1835. Take-Profit 1.1780, 1.1700, 1.1600, 1.1550, 1.1285

Buy Stop 1.1835. Stop-Loss 1.1785. Take-Profit 1.1900, 1.1990, 1.2055, 1.2070, 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

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**) EUR/USD:  Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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