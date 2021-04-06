EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The dollar has the potential to strengthen further in the short term, including against the euro. The breakout of the support levels 1.1600 and 1.1550 will increase the risks of a resumption of the long-term bearish trend in EUR / USD. The negative dynamics of the pair prevails (see " Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations ")

Resistance levels: 1.1830, 1.1900, 1.1990, 1.2055, 1.2070, 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

EUR / USD: Sell Stop 1.1785. Stop-Loss 1.1835. Take-Profit 1.1780, 1.1700, 1.1600, 1.1550, 1.1285

Buy Stop 1.1835. Stop-Loss 1.1785. Take-Profit 1.1900, 1.1990, 1.2055, 1.2070, 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)

**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

***) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



