USD/CAD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Remaining below the key resistance levels 1.3025, 1.3070, in fact, USD / CAD is in the bear market zone. The pair is declining towards the key and long-term support level 1.2460 (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.2580. Stop-Loss 1.2755. Take-Profit 1.2500, 1.2460, 1.2170

Buy Stop 1.2755. Stop-Loss 1.2580. Take-Profit 1.2880, 1.2940, 1.3025, 1.3070, 1.3160, 1.3200

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**) USD/CAD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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