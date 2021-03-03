EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

At the start of today's European session, EUR / USD is traded near the 1.2100 level, close to the important short-term support levels 1.2100, 1.2109.

An alternative scenario will be associated with the weakening of the euro and the fall of the EUR / USD pair. A signal for selling will be a breakdown of the local support level 1.2070. If the downward dynamics develops, EUR / USD may decline to long-term support levels 1.1930, 1.1820, 1.1780 (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





Support levels: 1.2070, 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1930, 1.1820, 1.1780, 1.1600, 1.1520, 1.1285

Resistance levels: 1.2100, 1.2109, 1.2180, 1.2220, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.2060. Stop-Loss 1.2120. Take-Profit 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1930, 1.1820, 1.1780, 1.1600, 1.1520, 1.1285

Buy Stop 1.2120. Stop-Loss 1.2060. Take-Profit 1.2180, 1.2200, 1.2220, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

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**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations







