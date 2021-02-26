WTI Oil: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Despite today's decline, WTI crude is traded in the zone of bull market (see Technical and Fundamental Analysis on 26/02/2021)





, above the key support levels 55.50 (ЕМА200 on the monthly chart), 50.30 (ЕМА200 on the weekly chart), 45.50 (ЕМА200 on the daily chart).

Support levels: 61.24, 56.83, 55.50, 53.87, 51.69, 50.30, 48.10, 46.50, 45.00, 41.90

Resistance levels: 63.75, 65.65

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 60.80. Stop-Loss 62.10. Take-Profit 56.83, 55.50, 53.87, 51.69, 50.30, 48.10, 46.50, 45.00, 41.90

Buy Limit 61.30, 61.10, Buy Stop 63.30. Stop-Loss 60.80. Take-Profit 59.00, 59.50, 63.50, 65.65

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**) WTI Oil: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations











