MH Expert Advisor Double Account

Minimum balance required:

MH Expert Advisor works for this:

Parameter settings for EUR/USD M5:

✔️ Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685

✔️ Start running the robot for the first time in the middle of the month and don't turn it off (18,19 date)

Disclaimer

Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.