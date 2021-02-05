USD/CAD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The pair remains within the descending channels on the daily and weekly charts, below the important long-term resistance levels of 1.3090 (ЕМА200 on the weekly chart), 1.3120 (ЕМА200 on the daily chart) - (see "Actual technical and fundamental analysis")





.Staying below the key resistance levels 1.3100, 1.3200, in fact, USD / CAD is in the bear market zone.

Support levels: 1.2789, 1.2784, 1.2740, 1.2640, 1.2590, 1.2450, 1.2170

Resistance levels: 1.2880, 1.3040, 1.3090, 1.3120, 1.3200, 1.3300, 1.3450

Trading scenarios

Sell ​​Stop 1.2760. Stop-Loss 1.2855. Take-Profit 1.2740, 1.2640, 1.2590, 1.2450, 1.2170

Buy Stop 1.2855. Stop-Loss 1.2760. Take-Profit 1.2880, 1.3040, 1.3090, 1.3120, 1.3200, 1.3300, 1.3450

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**) USD/CAD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations







