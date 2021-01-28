USER GUIDE - CAP Ichimoku EA

CAP Ichimoku EA
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Trading Strategies
Five popular trading strategies based on the various Ichimoku elements. Each of the strategies has it unique entry and exit point without any interference to other strategies.
Version
EA Come with two variant
Free Version
- MT4 version - Click Here
- MT5 version - Click Here
Pro Version
- MT4 version - Click Here
- MT5 version - Click Here
This free version some function are miss. Pro version has additions function
- Has Grid in Profit Side, in free version only have Grid in Loss side
- Has some addition entry strategy
- Has exiting strategy, free version don't have exit strategy
- Profit In Currency (For BothSide) - mean EA can close both buy and sell trade when all trade in profit
- Loss In Currency (For BothSide) - mean EA can close both buy and sell trade when all trade in loss
- Initial trade stop filter - like daily max trade, don't open trade in same candle etc.
- Trade close filter - you can set day time zone so EA will close all trade in that time.
Note - Some function are miss in free version. All function are available in pro version.
Input Parameter
Initial Strategy Setting
Ichimoku Strategy (For Entry) - Select your Entry Strategy.
Ichimoku Strategy (For Exit) - Select your Exit Strategy. (Pro Version Only)
Tenkan-Kijun Cross :
Tenkan-Kijun Cross (Exit) :
- Buy Trade: When Tenkan-sen cross above the Kijun-sen.
- Sell Trade: When Tenkan-sen cross below the Kijun-sen.
- Buy Exit: When Tenkan-sen cross below the Kijun-sen.
- Sell Exit: When Tenkan-sen cross above the Kijun-sen.
Tenkan-Kijun Cross (Advance) :
- Buy Trade: When Tenkan-sen cross above the Kijun-sen + Tenkan-sen is above the Kumo Cloud + Kumo Cloud is bullish.
- Sell Trade: When Tenkan-sen cross below the Kijun-sen + Tenkan-sen is below the Kumo Cloud + Kumo Cloud is bearish.
Kumo Cloud Breakout :
- Buy Trade: When open price are below Kumo cloud line and close price are above the Kumo cloud.
- Sell Trade: When open price are above Kumo cloud line and close price are below the Kumo cloud.
Kumo Cloud Breakout (Exit) :
- Buy Exit: When price close below the Kumo cloud.
- Sell Exit: When price close above the Kumo cloud.
Kumo Cloud Breakout (Advance) :
- Buy Trade: When open price are below Kumo cloud line and close price are above the Kumo cloud + Tenkan-sen is above Kijun-sen + Future Kumo is bullish.
- Sell Trade: When open price are above Kumo cloud line and close price are below the Kumo cloud + Tenlan-sen is below Kijun-sen + Future Kumo is bearish.
Kijun-Price Cross :
- Buy Trade: When price cross above the Kijun-sen and Kijun-sen is above the Kumo cloud.
- Sell Trade: When price cross below the Kijun-sen and Kijun-sen is below the Kumo cloud .
- Buy Exit: When price close below the Kijun-sen.
- Sell Exit: When price close above the Kijun-sen.
Chikou Breakout
- Buy Trade: When price cross from lower to upper value of Chikou Spanline and Chikou Spanline is above both Senkou Span A and Senkou Span A. When both condition meet it open buy trade.
- Sell Trade: When price cross from upper to lower value of Chikou Span line and Chikou Span line is below both Senkou Span A and Senkou Span A. When both condition meet it open buy trade.
- Buy Exit: When price close below the Kijun-sen.
- Sell Exit: When price close above the Kijun-sen.
Kumo Future Twist
- Buy Trade: When future Kumo turns bullish i.e. SpanA cross above the SpanB in future.
- Sell Trade: When future Kumo turns bearish i.e. SpanA cross below the SPanB in future.
Ichimoku Strategy (For Exit) - Select your Exit Strategy. (Pro Version Only)
Tenkan-Kijun Cross (Exit) :
- Buy Exit: When Tenkan-sen cross below the Kijun-sen.
- Sell Exit: When Tenkan-sen cross above the Kijun-sen.
Kumo Cloud Breakout (Exit) :
- Buy Exit: When price close below the Kumo cloud.
- Sell Exit: When price close above the Kumo cloud.
Kijun-Price Cross (Exit) :
- Buy Exit: When price close below the Kijun-sen.
- Sell Exit: When price close above the Kijun-sen.
Chikou Breakout (Exit) :
- Buy Exit: When price cross from upper to lower value of Chikou Span line and Chikou Span line is below cloud line.
- Sell Exit: When price cross from lower to upper value of Chikou Span line and Chikou Span line is above cloud line.
Kumo Future Twist :
- Buy Exit: When future Kumo turns bearish i.e. SpanA cross below the SPanB in future.
- Sell Exit: When future Kumo turns bullish i.e. SpanA cross above the SpanB in future.
Ichimoku TimeFrame - Select indicator time frame.
Tenkan-sen - Value of Tenkan-sen
Kijun-sen - Value of Kijun-sen
Senkou Span B - Value of Senkou Span B
Signal Bars [Ichimoku] (0-Current Bar) - Signal bar. Which bar are consider as signal bar. 0 mean current bar, 1 - mean previous bar of current bar.
Reverse Signal (Ichimoku) - If you set True, EA will reverse all it's default signa. I mean when Buy signal found then EA will open sell trade.
Other Common Input Parameters of The EA
Please read our common input parameters that use our several product -