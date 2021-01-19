XAU/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

0
173
In an alternative scenario, a confirmed breakdown of the support level of 1818.00 will signal the resumption of sales of XAU / USD, and the breakdown of the local support level of 1770.00 will direct XAU / USD towards support levels 1685.00, 1560.00, 1525.00.
Support levels: 1818.00, 1770.00, 1685.00, 1560.00, 1525.00
Resistance levels: 1856.00, 1868.00, 1963.00, 1976.00, 2010.00, 2075.00
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1801.00. Stop-Loss 1869.00. Take-Profit 1770.00, 1685.00, 1560.00, 1525.00
Buy Stop 1869.00. Stop-Loss 1801.00. Take-Profit 1963.00, 1976.00, 2010.00, 2075.00
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**) XAU/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations